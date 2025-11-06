Knight stopped 43 of 45 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The game was scoreless through two periods before the Blackhawks' offense came alive. The Canucks continued to push, and Knight's shutout bid was spoiled with 3:11 left when Aatu Raty scored. Knight got a little revenge with an assist on Connor Bedard's empty-netter. The 24-year-old Knight continues to impress, as he's allowed more than three goals just once all season. He's at a 5-3-2 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 10 starts. The Blackhawks have a favorable matchup next on the schedule as they visit the Flames on Friday.