Knight stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Knight played better than the final score would suggest, as the Stars were able to score twice at 6-on-5 late in the third period. This was Knight's first win since Dec. 10 versus the Rangers -- he had gone 0-5-1 during a six-game losing streak, though he allowed a passable 17 goals in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is up to 11-11-6 with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 28 starts. The Blackhawks have a tough back-to-back up next, as they visit the Capitals on Saturday before hosting the Golden Knights on Sunday. Expect Knight and Arvid Soderblom to split those starts.