Knight will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Knight snapped a three-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Ducks on Sunday, stopped 23 of 26 shots. The Golden Knights present another tough task, as they've gone 2-2-2 with 16 goals over their last six games, which is a bit of a quiet stretch for them.