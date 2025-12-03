Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: In goal against Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Knight snapped a three-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Ducks on Sunday, stopped 23 of 26 shots. The Golden Knights present another tough task, as they've gone 2-2-2 with 16 goals over their last six games, which is a bit of a quiet stretch for them.
