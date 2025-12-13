Knight will protect the road goal versus the Blues on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Knight posted a shutout in a 3-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday to pick up his third win in his last five outings. The 24-year-old continues to operate as the Blackhawks' No. 1 in goal. This is a favorable matchup for him Friday, as the Blues are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday.