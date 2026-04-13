Knight will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Knight has gone 0-5-2 in his last seven outings while permitting 27 goals on 216 shots. He has posted a record of 18-24-11 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 53 appearances. Buffalo is tied for fifth in the league with 3.44 goals per game this season.