Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: In goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight has gone 0-5-2 in his last seven outings while permitting 27 goals on 216 shots. He has posted a record of 18-24-11 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 53 appearances. Buffalo is tied for fifth in the league with 3.44 goals per game this season.
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