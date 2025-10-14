Knight will tend the home twine Monday versus the Mammoth, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Knight is looking for his first win in 2025-26, as he's started the year 0-2-0 with a .908 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA in his first two outings. Utah has scored just four goals across their first two games of the season, and Knight will try to improve his career record against the Mammoth to 2-0-0 -- he turned aside 36 of 39 shots in his lone appearance against them in 2024-25.