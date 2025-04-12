Now Playing

Knight will protect the home net against Winnipeg on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

In his last outing, Knight allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He has a 4-8-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 13 appearances with Chicago this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.39 goals per game in 2024-25.

