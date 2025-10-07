Knight will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's season opener versus Florida, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight will face his former club for the first time since he was traded to Chicago last season. After his move to the Windy City, the 24-year-old netminder went 5-8-2 with a 3.19 GAA in 15 regular-season appearances. Heading into 2025-26, Knight should see a heavy workload and could top 50 games for the first time in his five-year NHL career. Even with a heavy workload, Knight will likely remain a mid-range fantasy option considering the weakness of the team around him.