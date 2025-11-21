Knight stopped 24 of 27 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

After dominating the first two periods, Knight and the Blackhawks' defense allowed room for the Kraken to come back and steal the win with three goals in the final 15 minutes. With the loss, the 24-year-old goaltender has a 7-4-3 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. Even though the win slipped through his fingers Thursday, Knight's first full season with Chicago has been nothing short of elite. With the Blackhawks' defense allowing a plethora of attempts on goal per game, he's been challenged between the pipes and has responded well, allowing more than three goals in a game just twice this season. While Thursday's loss can be seen as discouraging, Knight ranks first among all goalies in fantasy leagues that track shots, making him a must-own player in most formats for the foreseeable future.