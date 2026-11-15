Knight stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Jets.

Chicago seemed to have the game well in hand when Frank Nazar scored on the power play with just over five minutes left in the second period, giving his team a 4-0 lead. Somehow, Knight and the porous defense let it slip away, with the netminder probably wanting a do-over on the second Winnipeg tally -- his stick got caught in the end boards as he attempted to play a puck behind his net, leaving Knight scrambling to get back into position as Kyle Connor blasted a shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Knight has started three straight games since prospect Drew Commesso was called up to replace Arvid Soderblom as his backup, posting a 4.55 GAA and .831 save percentage in those contests, and Chicago might not have much to lose by seeing what the kid can do.