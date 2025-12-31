Knight gave up two goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Knight started slow, allowing both goals in the first period. He kept his net empty until Bo Horvat, who had the Islanders' second goal, scored in the shootout. The 24-year-old Knight is now 0-5-1 over his last six games, but this was one of his better performances during the losing streak. For the season, he's at a 10-11-6 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 27 starts. The Blackhawks have a tough matchup Thursday at home versus the Stars.