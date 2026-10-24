Knight stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight has allowed at least three goals in seven of his eight games this season. The Blackhawks scored first Friday, but the Canadiens pushed back over the rest of the game to send Knight to a second straight loss. The American netminder has a 3-5-0 record, a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage through eight starts. The Blackhawks' next game is a tough home contest versus Knight's former team, the Panthers, on Sunday.