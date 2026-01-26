Knight allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers, who also scored an empty-netter.

Knight kept the game close for two periods, but the Panthers took over in the third. The 24-year-old netminder had not allowed more than three goals in any of his previous eight outings, going 5-2-1 in that span. Overall, he's down to a 15-14-6 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 35 starts this season. The Blackhawks will look to bounce back Tuesday in Minnesota.