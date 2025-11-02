Knight stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Knight put in a decent effort, but two power-play goals and Evan Bouchard's game-winner sent the Blackhawks to a second straight defeat. The 24-year-old Knight has allowed nine goals on 62 shots over his last two contests, so he may be coming down from his high-quality performances from mid-October. On the year, he's at a 4-3-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage over nine starts. The Blackhawks' road trip continues in Seattle on Monday. Knight has started six of the last seven games but has not gotten the nod four times in a row yet this season, so it's unclear if he'll play Monday.