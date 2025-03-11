Knight stopped 18 of 20 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche. The third goal was an empty-netter with 56 seconds left in the game.

Knight looked excellent between the pipes over the first two period, but he couldn't hold on in the third period and was beaten twice, and then the Avs closed things out with an empty-netter in the final minute of the contest. This was Knight's third start with Chicago since he was traded from Florida, and he's gone 2-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA and a .941 save percentage so far.