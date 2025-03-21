Knight stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Knight did a good job between the posts except for 59 seconds in the first period, a span in which he was beaten twice, although it must be added that the offense didn't provide him enough support. Knight has started in four of Chicago's last five games, but he's lost every one of those starts while posting a 3.30 GAA and an .877 save percentage. He'll aim to bounce back when the Blackhawks take on the Blues on Saturday, although it's uncertain if he'll remain in the starting role.