Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Makes 31 saves Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Knight hasn't lost in regulation in any of his previous five starts, going 3-0-2 with a 2.16 GAA and an impressive .938 save percentage in that span. The 24-year-old goaltender is having a strong campaign and should remain a reliable fantasy option across all formats. He's posted a save percentage of .935 or higher in four of his last five appearances.
