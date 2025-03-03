Knight will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight will make his Chicago debut after being acquired from Florida on Saturday as part of the Seth Jones deal. The 23-year-old Knight has stopped 68 of 74 shots during his three-game winning streak. He posted a 12-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 23 appearances with the Panthers this season. LA is tied for 20th in the league with 2.84 goals per game in 2024-25.