Knight turned aside 28 shots in regulation and overtime and five of six shootout attempts during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Chicago grabbed one-goal leads in every period, only for Carolina to quickly answer back each time, but Knight locked things down in OT and the shootout with only Andrei Svechnikov managing to get a puck past him. Knight has put together an impressive January, going 5-2-0 in seven starts with a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage.