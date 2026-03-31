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Knight will start at home against the Jets on Tuesday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has lost three straight games (0-2-1) and has only one win in his last six appearances. The Jets are a familiar adversary for Knight -- this will be the fourth time this season Knight will start against them. The 2019 first-round pick is 1-1-1 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA against Winnipeg in 2025-26. The Jets have won three of their last four matchups, with their lone loss during that time coming against Colorado.

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