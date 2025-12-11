Knight posted a 21-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Knight notched his second shutout of the season -- and first since a 4-0 victory over the Flames on Nov. 7. Knight has won three of his last five starts, going 3-1-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .903 save percentage in that span. His numbers would be even better if he hadn't suffered a 6-0 defeat against the Kings on Dec. 6, though.