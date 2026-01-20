Knight saved all 32 shots on net in Monday's 2-0 shutout win over the Jets.

Knight dominated Monday's contest with the reigning Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck, staring him down across the ice. With the win, Knight is up to a 14-13-6 record, a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Despite the Blackhawks struggles as a team, the 24-year-old rising star continues to steal the spotlight in net this season, as he's now tied for fourth in shutouts and ranks in the top 10 in save percentage among goalies with double-digit appearances. His play has helped Chicago momentarily rise out of last place in the Central Division, and he is a must-roster goaltending option in fantasy amidst his breakout campaign. His next chance to take the ice is Thursday in Carolina.