Knight (illness) will start Monday's home game against the Oilers, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports.

Knight missed the last two games due to an illness, but he'll return to the crease Monday against the Oilers, who rank fourth in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game this season. The 24-year-old has picked up wins in each of his last three starts, allowing eight goals on 89 shots (.910 save percentage) during that time. Knight made a road start against Edmonton on Nov. 1, turning aside 27 of 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss.