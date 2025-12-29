Knight allowed four goals on nine shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Knight gave up four goals in the first 12:03 of the contest. Arvid Soderblom finished the first period and played all of the second, but Knight returned to the crease in the third to close things out. The loss ended up with Knight since the Blackhawks weren't able to cover his initial damage. It was his fifth regulation loss in a row, but this was by far his worst performance in that stretch. For the season, he's at a 10-11-5 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 26 starts. The Blackhawks' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Islanders.