Knight allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Knight put together a positive outing and got enough goal support to earn his first win in three starts. The 25-year-old netminder is seeing plenty of playing time early in the season, as expected. He's allowed 10 goals on 92 shots over his three games, but this was the first time this season he's faced a team that wasn't in the playoffs last year. The Blackhawks have a quick one-game road trip to face the Islanders on Thursday.