Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to face Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Knight is 2-2-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .937 save percentage across five appearances this year. The 24-year-old goaltender has a 3-1-0 record, 3.11 GAA and .901 save percentage in four career regular-season outings against Tampa Bay. While Tampa Bay is a talented squad, the Lightning haven't played like it so far this season -- they're 1-3-2 and rank 30th in goals per game with 2.67 -- so Knight might be facing them at an opportune time.
