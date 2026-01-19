Knight is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Monday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has lost his past two starts, though that was in large part due to a lack of offensive support. He stopped 53 of 58 shots (.914 save percentage) across those games. Knight is 13-13-6 with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 32 outings in 2025-26. The Jets saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday, but Winnipeg has still scored at least three goals in each of its past seven games.