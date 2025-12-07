Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Knight stopped 26 of 27 shots en route to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday, so this is an opportunity for him to add to that success. He's 9-5-5 with a 2.44 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 19 outings this year. The Kings rank 29th in goals per game with 2.56.
