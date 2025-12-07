Knight is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Knight stopped 26 of 27 shots en route to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday, so this is an opportunity for him to add to that success. He's 9-5-5 with a 2.44 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 19 outings this year. The Kings rank 29th in goals per game with 2.56.