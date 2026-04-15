Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to start season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is expected to patrol the crease at home versus San Jose on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Knight will be making his 55th appearance of the season, having gone 18-25-11 with a 2.84 GAA, .902 save percentage and three shutouts. If the 24-year-old netminder can get some additional support next year, he should be capable of reaching the 20-win threshold for the first time in his career, especially if he can maintain those decent ratios.
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