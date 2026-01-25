Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will protect the home net against Florida on Sunday, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.
Knight has won his last two outings while stopping 60 of the 63 shots he has faced. He has a 15-13-6 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 2.54 GAA, a .913 save percentage and three shutouts across 34 appearances. Florida is tied for 21st in the league with 2.98 goals per game this season, but the team is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Nabs shootout win in Raleigh•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Posts third shutout this season•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to start Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets little help in return•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Facing Flames•