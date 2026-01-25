Knight will protect the home net against Florida on Sunday, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.

Knight has won his last two outings while stopping 60 of the 63 shots he has faced. He has a 15-13-6 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 2.54 GAA, a .913 save percentage and three shutouts across 34 appearances. Florida is tied for 21st in the league with 2.98 goals per game this season, but the team is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.