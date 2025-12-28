Knight will be between the home pipes against the Penguins on Sunday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Knight has lost four consecutive games in regulation, posting a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage during that stretch. The Penguins have struggled lately, as they've dropped nine of their last 10 games. This matchup is the second half of a back-to-back for Chicago, while this will be the first game for the Penguins out of the holiday break.