Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Knight has won his past three starts while stopping 88 of 94 shots (.936 save percentage). That gives him a 4-2-1 record, 2.11 GAA and .930 save percentage in seven outings overall. Winnipeg is tied for 13th in goals per game with 3.40.
