Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Knight has lost his last five outings while allowing 15 goals on 121 shots. He has a 10-11-5 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Islanders sit 24th in the league with 2.77 goals per game this year.
