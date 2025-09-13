Knight inked a three-year, $17.5 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The deal goes through the 2029-30 campaign. Knight became the No. 1 netminder with Chicago after he was dealt from Florida on March 1 along with a 2026 first-round pick for Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round selection. Knight was 17-16-3 with a .901 save percentage across 38 regular-season games with Chicago and Florida last season. He should be in line for 50-plus starts, barring any significant injury during the 2025-26 season.