Knight stopped 24 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Knight has now allowed 11 goals during his three-game losing streak. He had an opportunity Tuesday to tighten his grip on the starting job after Arvid Soderblom gave up six goals versus the Canucks, but Knight's poor performance against a lesser team is not encouraging. The 23-year-old Knight is still likely to receive a slight edge in starts down the stretch. He's now at 14-11-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 28 appearances between the Blackhawks and the Panthers. Chicago's next game is a tough home matchup versus the Kings on Thursday, though Knight dazzled in a 41-save effort to earn a 5-1 win over Los Angeles in his Blackhawks debut March 3.