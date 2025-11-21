Knight is expected to start at home against Seattle on Thursday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Knight has a 7-3-3 record, 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage in 13 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 31 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Toronto in his last start Saturday. Seattle is 9-5-5 and ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.68.