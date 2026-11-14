Knight is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Knight stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Thursday, which snapped his personal four-game losing streak. The netminder is 5-10-0 with a 3.53 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 15 outings in 2026-27. The Jets are riding a five-game winning streak in which they've tallied at least four goals in each game. Winnipeg's offense was especially impressive in Thursday's 8-3 win over Dallas.