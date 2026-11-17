Knight is expected to defend the home net in Tuesday's clash against the Maple Leafs, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

After a rough outing against the Hurricanes on Nov. 7, Knight has responded well and is unbeaten in regulation over his last two games. Overall, the 25-year-old backstop has a 5-10-1 record, a 3.54 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. He's expected to face the struggling Maple Leafs on Tuesday, which gives Knight a high ceiling in fantasy if he can carry his momentum into the contest.