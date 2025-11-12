Knight is expected to start at home against New Jersey on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Knight has won his last two starts, stopping 76 of 78 shots (.974 save percentage) in that span. He's having a great campaign with a 6-3-2 record, 2.33 GAA and .926 save percentage in 11 outings. New Jersey is in a three-way tie for ninth in goals per game with 3.31.