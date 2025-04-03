Knight stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Knight had a shutout going through two periods, but he gave up goals to Cale Makar and Martin Necas in the third. The 23-year-old Knight then yielded two tallies on three attempts in the shootout. On the bright side, he allowed fewer than four goals for the first time in four games, but he's still 1-6-1 over his last eight outings. Knights is at 15-14-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 save percentage over a career-high 33 appearances this season. The Blackhawks have a tough matchup Friday against the Capitals, so Knight should probably be avoided in fantasy until Sunday's game versus the Penguins, assuming he gets that start.