Knight turned away 25 of 26 shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Knight came up with a much-needed win Tuesday, when he stopped 25 shots in an effort that snapped his three-game losing streak. Following the narrow win, he now holds a 4-6-0 record, a 3.23 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. His volume of opportunities has been second to none over the last two weeks, as the 25-year-old backstop has started each of the Blackhawk's last seven games, If he can use Tuesday's win as a turning point for the team's defensive efforts, then Knight will have a chance to trend back towards his career-best form from the 2025-26 season. For now, however, he's considered a streaming option outside of deep fantasy leagues.