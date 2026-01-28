Knight stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

The Blackhawks controlled the first half of the game, but the Wild roared back, with Knight unable to maintain a three-goal lead. He also gave up the lone tally in the shootout to complete the collapse. Knight is down to 15-14-7 with a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 36 starts this season. He'll likely split the next two games with Arvid Soderblom, as the Blackhawks are set for a back-to-back with games versus the Penguins on Thursday and the Blue Jackets on Friday.