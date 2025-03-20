Knight will protect the home goal versus the Kings on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight has lost his last three starts, giving up 11 goals on 74 shots in that span. The 23-year-old won his first start with the Blackhawks in a March 3 game versus the Kings, but he was busy in that game with a 41-save effort. The Kings have gone 5-1-1 since that contest, scoring 19 times over seven contests.