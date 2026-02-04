Knight will defend the road crease against Columbus on Wednesday, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports.

Knight returned to the win column Monday against the Sharks, and he'll draw a third consecutive start during the Blackhawks' final game before the Olympic break. Over 11 starts since the beginning of January, he's gone 6-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .906 save percentage. He made a home start against the Blue Jackets on Friday and turned aside 22 of 25 shots (.880 save percentage) in a 4-2 loss.