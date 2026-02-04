Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Starting against Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will defend the road crease against Columbus on Wednesday, Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now reports.
Knight returned to the win column Monday against the Sharks, and he'll draw a third consecutive start during the Blackhawks' final game before the Olympic break. Over 11 starts since the beginning of January, he's gone 6-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .906 save percentage. He made a home start against the Blue Jackets on Friday and turned aside 22 of 25 shots (.880 save percentage) in a 4-2 loss.
