Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Starting against Ducks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will be between the pipes for Sunday's home game against Anaheim, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.
Knight is coming off a 30-save effort in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Friday. He has stopped 110 of the 119 shots he has faced en route to a 1-2-1 record this season. Anaheim has netted 13 goals through four games this campaign.
