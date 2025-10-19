default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knight will be between the pipes for Sunday's home game against Anaheim, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Knight is coming off a 30-save effort in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Friday. He has stopped 110 of the 119 shots he has faced en route to a 1-2-1 record this season. Anaheim has netted 13 goals through four games this campaign.

More News