Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Starting against Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will start Thursday's road game against Nashville, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight drew three consecutive starts heading into the Olympic break, and he'll tend the twine in the Blackhawks' first matchup following the layoff. Across his last five outings, he's gone 1-3-1 with a 3.18 GAA and .864 save percentage.
