Knight will start Monday's home game against the Sharks, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Knight has been in a bit of a skid over the past week, going 0-2-1 with 10 goals allowed on 72 shots over his last three starts. However, he'll attempt to right the ship against the Sharks, who are scoring 3.09 goals per game this year, which is tied for 17th in the league.