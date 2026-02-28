Knight will defend the road net against the Avalanche on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Knight stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Nashville, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has a 16-17-7 record this campaign with a 2.63 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 40 appearances. Colorado ranks first in the league with 3.81 goals per game during the 2025-26 season.