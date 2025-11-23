default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knight will get the start Sunday against the Avalanche, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight has been one of the league's best goaltenders this season, sporting a .922 save percentage that's the second-best in the NHL. The 24-year-old is coming off of a loss in his last start, surrendering three third-period goals to the Kraken on Thursday. The Avalanche will present a stiff test for the young netminder; Colorado leads the league with 4.14 goals per game and has one regulation loss through 21 games.

More News