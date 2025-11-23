Knight will get the start Sunday against the Avalanche, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight has been one of the league's best goaltenders this season, sporting a .922 save percentage that's the second-best in the NHL. The 24-year-old is coming off of a loss in his last start, surrendering three third-period goals to the Kraken on Thursday. The Avalanche will present a stiff test for the young netminder; Colorado leads the league with 4.14 goals per game and has one regulation loss through 21 games.