Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight led the Blackhawks out for warmups and will start Sunday's game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Knight enters Sunday's contest with an 18-19-9 record, 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage on the season. The 24-year-old has only played in one of the prior three meetings with the Predators this year, stopping 22 of 25 shots in a 4-2 defeat on Feb 26. Nashville enters the game winners of three straight games.
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