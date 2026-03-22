Knight led the Blackhawks out for warmups and will start Sunday's game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Knight enters Sunday's contest with an 18-19-9 record, 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage on the season. The 24-year-old has only played in one of the prior three meetings with the Predators this year, stopping 22 of 25 shots in a 4-2 defeat on Feb 26. Nashville enters the game winners of three straight games.